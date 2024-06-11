Police say debt likely behind Paju murder-suicide

The South Korean police said Monday it plans to close the investigation into a murder-suicide in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, with evidence suggesting that the victims were killed during an attempt by the perpetrators to pay off their debts.

The police found that the two men responsible for the deaths both had sizeable debts, and the investigators believe that they had lured the two female victims to extort money from them.

The April 10 case made headlines after police investigating a missing persons case related to the women ran into the two men at a hotel room in Paju. Both men then jumped out of the window of their hotel room window to their deaths. The bodies of the two women were found inside the room, and were found to have been strangled by the two men.

The two men were friends, and one of the victims had been their acquaintance. The other victim was lured in by the men sending out a false job offer as a casino dealer.

The case will be closed without prosecution, as both suspects have died.

No other suspects or victims were found in the investigations. The police asked the Ministry of Justice for emergency financial support and the funeral fees for bereaved families of the victims.