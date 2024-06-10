Qatar, Venice forge collaboration, resume direct flights

Visitors head to "Your Ghosts Are Mine, Expanded Cinemas, Amplified Voices" at ACP-Palazzo Franchetti, on Thursday in Venice, Italy. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

VENICE, Italy -- Qatar Museums and the municipality of Venice have agreed to strengthen collaboration in cultural and socioeconomic fields during the Venice Biennale 2024, where Qatar Museums unveiled its first major exhibition in the floating city.

The protocol of cooperation between the two entities was announced Friday, coinciding with the 60th Venice Biennale that opened April 20 and runs through Nov. 24 under the theme of "Foreigners Everywhere."

Qatar Museums, the country's pivotal cultural institute, is the organizer of the exhibition "Your Ghosts Are Mine, Expanded Cinemas, Amplified Voices" at ACP-Palazzo Franchetti that features more than 40 film or video works that explore space and time of the Arab world, Africa and South Asia.

The Qatari institute is a headline sponsor for the global art conference “Art for Tomorrow,” which was held in Venice from Wednesday to Friday by the Democracy & Culture Foundation, bringing together artists, architects, film directors and experts from across the world to explore the impact of art.

The protocol also coincides with Qatar Airways’ announcement it will resume direct flights between Venice and Doha, the capital city of Qatar, starting Wednesday.

“This year, as we use Venice as a cultural backdrop, we are happy to continue to explore closer relationships between our two cities and our nations as a whole. We look forward to welcoming Venetians to Qatar, and invite Qataris to visit Venice’s cultural offerings,” said Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, chairperson of Qatar Museums.

Qatar Museums and Venice will mutually encourage business investment – particularly in the fields of art, preservation, sports and entertainment, according to the protocol of cooperation. The activities of cultural cooperation will include the development of exhibitions and seminars exploring historic links between Italian and Islamic art and architecture.