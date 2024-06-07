Seventeen becomes highest-ranked K-pop artist on Billboard Japan’s Mid-Year Chart

Popular K-pop boy band Seventeen of Pledis Entertainment became the highest-ranked K-pop artist on Billboard Japan Hot Albums Mid-Year Chart 2024 announced on Thursday.

According to Billboard Japan, the boy band’s hit album, “17 is Right Here,” released on April 29, came in at No. 2 on the Hot Albums chart, which ranks top albums by the artist’s physical record sales and downloads combined. It is the highest ranking achieved by a K-pop artist.

Seventeen also ranked No. 5 on the same chart with its 11th mini-album, “Seventeen Heaven.” They are the only artist – not just among K-pop groups but among all -- that has two albums included in the top 5.

The 13-member band went on to sweep the top spots in the Billboard Japan’s Top Album Sales chart too. Their albums “17 is Right Here” and “Seventeen Heaven” came in at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, the highest rankings achieved by K-pop artists.

Album “17 is Right Here” sold more than 2.96 million copies in its first week of sales last month and has been charting on US Billboard’s main album chart, Billboard 200, for four consecutive weeks. “Seventeen Heaven” set a new record to become the most-sold K-pop album in the first week by selling 5.09 million copies in October last year.

The K-pop band recently held their encore tour, “Seventeen Tour ‘Follow’ Again to Japan,” with performances at Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka and Nissan Stadium in Kanagawa, drawing more than 254,000 fans. In addition to their encore tour, the group’s “The City” project in Osaka and Yokohama turned entire cities into “K-pop playgrounds,” involving more than 40 companies and organizations and generating a significant economic impact.

Seventeen will also be performing at the 2024 Weverse Con Festival, organized by Hybe and its global fan community platform, subsidiary Weverse, at the Inspire Entertainment Resort in Incheon, on June 16.