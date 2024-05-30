Gyeonggi governor urges sweeping changes to survive uncertainties

Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Dong-yeon speaks at The Korea Herald’s Global Business Forum, held at the Floating Island Convention Center on the Han River in Seoul on Wednesday. (Gyeonggi Provincial Government)

The Korea Herald on Wednesday hosted its weekly Global Business Forum (GBF) under the theme “Age of Hyper-Uncertainty: Global Business Opportunities and Trends,” with Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon and German Ambassador to Korea Georg Schmidt in attendance as the key speakers.

In his welcoming speech, Ambassador Schmidt stressed that the world’s advanced economies, including Germany and South Korea, are faced with similar challenges such as trade protectionism, geopolitical tensions, low fertility rates and the climate crisis.

“The two countries are at the moment in very stormy waters,” Schmidt said, adding that more geopolitical issues and rising protectionism are putting pressure on their export-driven economies.

“I believe that we have an interest in preserving as much as possible a liberal trade regime between like-minded countries.”

He also urged readiness for demographic changes, saying “Germany and Korea could be frontrunners in developing products and solutions which may be in high demand in other large aging countries as well.”