22nd Assembly begins new 4-year term

The 22nd National Assembly began its new four-year term Thursday, with the main opposition Democratic Party's majority of 175 seats in the 300-member parliament foreshadowing another heated partisan struggle against the conservative leader and his party, which holds 108 seats.

The National Assembly will hold its first plenary session on June 5, where it will elect a new speaker to lead the new parliament for the first two years.

As it is customary for the party with the greatest number of seats to nominate the parliamentary speaker, the Democratic Party selected five-term lawmaker Woo Won-shik as the speaker candidate on May 16. The Democratic Party also selected Rep. Lee Hack-young as the vice speaker nominee, while the People Power Party’s vice speaker candidate has yet to be decided as of Thursday.

The opening ceremony of the new parliament is set to be held after the chairmanship of the parliamentary committees is decided. The two rival parties have been already locking horns over the chairmanship of the parliamentary legislation and judicial committees, which are both key committees with the power to approve bills before they are put to a plenary vote. If there is no progress in the negotiations regarding the standing committees between the two parties, the Democratic Party vowed to vote on the chairmanship after holding a plenary session on June 7, in accordance with the National Assembly Act.

As the 22nd National Assembly faces tricky issues that were left unresolved during the previous parliament, concerns have been raised as to whether the rival parties will cooperate in dealing with such issues.

On Thursday, the Democratic Party vowed to reintroduce all bills that have been “scrapped by the People Power Party and President Yoon Suk Yeol,” including the bill mandating a special probe into the Yoon administration's response to the death of the young marine killed while on a search mission for victims during heavy rain in July 2023. The bill failed to pass Tuesday after being put on a revote during the final plenary session of the 21st National Assembly.

During a policy coordinating meeting held Thursday morning, Democratic Party floor leader Rep. Park Chan-dae stated that it would reintroduce the special counsel bill and also propose an additional bill to provide civil support payments ranging between 250,000 won ($181) to 350,000 won to all citizens, depending on their income levels. The Democratic Party is also scheduled to hold an assembly meeting Thursday afternoon.

Additionally, the People Power Party will propose its first bill Friday morning, following an overnight workshop with party lawmakers to discuss the party’s overall strategy for the 22nd National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Rebuilding Korea Party, a party formed and led by former Minister of Justice Cho Kuk, vowed during its meeting with the press Thursday to “fight vigorously” in the 22nd National Assembly. Lawmakers of the New Reform Party arrived at the National Assembly building together Thursday morning to reaffirm their determination ahead of the new start of the term.