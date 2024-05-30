1 in 10 Seoul households own dogs: report

One in every 10 households in Seoul has a dog registered as a pet, with the Maltese the most common breed, a report showed Thursday. Some 612,000 dogs are registered in Seoul, 17.5 percent of the total dogs registered across the country.

Of the total, some 20 percent of dog owners said they had a Maltese, the report released by the Seoul Digital Foundation, affiliated with the Seoul metropolitan government.

The list of common breeds also included poodles, mixed-breed dogs, Pomeranians and Shih Tzus.

The most common dog name was Coco at 1.7 percent, followed by Bori at 1.3 percent, and Choco at 1.2 percent.

By district, Gangnam-gu had the most dogs, with a canine population of 39,792, closely followed by Songpa-gu at 38,005 and Gangseo-gu at 37,800.

Of the 924 veterinary hospitals in Seoul, the highest number, 85, was located in Gangnam-gu. That was followed by, Songpa-gu, with 79, and Gangdong-gu, with 53.

Under the current Animal Protection Act, all dogs raised in residential or quasi-residential housing for more than two months must be registered.

Also, reports must be made when the pet owner's information changes, such as a new owner or changes in address or contact number, or when the pet's status changes, including death, missing or found.

Pet registrations can be completed by visiting places designated by the corresponding gu-office, such as veterinary clinics or pet shops. Changes to registration information can be reported the same way or by applying online through the Korean Animal Welfare Information System.

Failure to register a dog can result in a fine of up to 600,000 won ($435).