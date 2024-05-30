Most Popular
-
1
UAE becomes 1st Arab country to sign free trade pact with S. Korea
-
2
N. Korea fires 10 projectiles into East Sea, conducts GPS jamming
-
3
Samsung Electronics union declares first-ever strike
-
4
Hybe chairman meets UAE president to discuss possible K-pop business in Middle East
-
5
Cheap shot? Soju by the glass gets mixed reactions
-
6
Former SK hynix worker on trial for selling stolen chip tech to Huawei
-
7
Incheon Airport in final phase of expansion to be world's No. 3 in passenger capacity
-
8
Wife forgives husband to tried to kill her
-
9
Popular Korean webtoons to be remade into international TV series
-
10
Shindang-dong, Yeouido, Jeju top tourist destinations for foreigners
1 in 10 Seoul households own dogs: report
Maltese most common breed with Gangnam having most of dogs as petsBy Lee Jaeeun
Published : May 30, 2024 - 14:49
One in every 10 households in Seoul has a dog registered as a pet, with the Maltese the most common breed, a report showed Thursday. Some 612,000 dogs are registered in Seoul, 17.5 percent of the total dogs registered across the country.
Of the total, some 20 percent of dog owners said they had a Maltese, the report released by the Seoul Digital Foundation, affiliated with the Seoul metropolitan government.
The list of common breeds also included poodles, mixed-breed dogs, Pomeranians and Shih Tzus.
The most common dog name was Coco at 1.7 percent, followed by Bori at 1.3 percent, and Choco at 1.2 percent.
By district, Gangnam-gu had the most dogs, with a canine population of 39,792, closely followed by Songpa-gu at 38,005 and Gangseo-gu at 37,800.
Of the 924 veterinary hospitals in Seoul, the highest number, 85, was located in Gangnam-gu. That was followed by, Songpa-gu, with 79, and Gangdong-gu, with 53.
Under the current Animal Protection Act, all dogs raised in residential or quasi-residential housing for more than two months must be registered.
Also, reports must be made when the pet owner's information changes, such as a new owner or changes in address or contact number, or when the pet's status changes, including death, missing or found.
Pet registrations can be completed by visiting places designated by the corresponding gu-office, such as veterinary clinics or pet shops. Changes to registration information can be reported the same way or by applying online through the Korean Animal Welfare Information System.
Failure to register a dog can result in a fine of up to 600,000 won ($435).
More from Headlines
-
22nd Assembly begins new 4-year term
-
'Fandom politics must end'
-
N. Korea fires 10 projectiles into East Sea, conducts GPS jamming