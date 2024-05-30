Sales start for Hyundai Hillstate Dujeong Station in Cheonan

Hyundai Engineering & Construction has started sales of Hillstate Dujeong Station, a new residential apartment complex located in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province.

The complex comprises 11 buildings each 29 stories high, offering a total of 997 units.

Scheduled for move-in in March next year, the apartments will be the first in the Dujeong-dong area to feature top-floor duplex penthouses. A total of 30 units with large duplex structures ranging from 148 to 170 square meters will be available.

The company said it offers the first-come, first-served building and unit designation contract, which does not require a housing subscription account. The customers can also designate their desired building and unit number regardless of their residence, with no resale restrictions.

The complex offers extra convenience within the district. The total of 3,300 square meters of community facilities is approximately at maximum 1.9 times larger than those in nearby new apartment complexes. They include a golf practice area, sauna, fitness center, study room, and more.

Located within walking distance of Dujeong Subway Station, the complex boasts a favorable location among others. Alongside accessibility to shopping facilities such as Shinsegae Department Store and E-mart, the complex is expected to hold accessibility to the metropolitan area as the government announced earlier this year to include Cheonan during the extension of the GTX-C.