US military condemns NK missile launches, calls for return to dialogue

Most Popular
-
1
Concerns raised over S. Korea’s plan to hire foreign-licensed doctors
-
2
UAE becomes 1st Arab country to sign free trade pact with S. Korea
-
3
Spate of Army deaths sparks safety concerns
-
4
Special counsel bill on death of Marine fails to pass in Assembly revote
-
5
S. Korean biz leaders meet with UAE president
-
6
Korean shows most-viewed of Netflix's non-English titles: report
-
7
Samsung Electronics union declares first-ever strike
-
8
Hyundai Motor hires ex-Porsche engineer to lead high-performance push
-
9
Hybe chairman meets UAE president to discuss possible K-pop business in Middle East
-
10
Cheap shot? Soju by the glass gets mixed reactions
US military condemns NK missile launches, calls for return to dialogueBy Yonhap
Published : May 30, 2024 - 11:10
The US military on Wednesday condemned North Korea's latest round of ballistic missile launches and called on the recalcitrant regime to refrain from "unlawful" and "destabilizing" acts.
US Indo-Pacific Command issued a statement after Pyongyang fired some 10 short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Thursday morning (Korea time), a day after sending hundreds of large balloons carrying trash and manure into the South.
"The United States condemns these actions and calls on the DPRK to refrain from further unlawful and destabilizing acts," the command said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"We continue to monitor the situation. The US commitments to the defense of the ROK and Japan remain ironclad," it added. ROK is short for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
In response to a question from Yonhap News Agency, a State Department spokesperson called on Pyongyang to refrain from provocative actions and return to diplomacy.
The North's launches came after it made a botched attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite on Monday under a plan to launch three more satellites this year. It successfully put its first military spy satellite into orbit in November. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea fires 10 projectiles into East Sea, conducts GPS jamming
-
UNSC to convene this week over NK satellite launch: Seoul official
-
Ex-minister spoke with Yoon over marine's death: report