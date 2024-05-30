Yoon to send special envoys to inauguration of El Salvador president

Most Popular
Yoon to send special envoys to inauguration of El Salvador presidentBy Yonhap
Published : May 30, 2024 - 10:43
President Yoon Suk Yeol will send former Land Minister Won Hee-ryong and ruling party lawmaker Kang Min-kuk as special envoys to the inauguration ceremony of incoming President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, Yoon's office said Thursday.
Won and Kang of the People Power Party will attend the inauguration ceremony on Saturday and convey Yoon's congratulations to Bukele while also delivering a letter from Yoon expressing his wish to closely cooperate to further strengthen the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries.
The special envoys also plan to meet with senior Salvadoran officials and Korean residents, and visit South Korean businesses operating in the Central American country.
El Salvador has long had friendly relations with South Korea and the two sides have developed ties in various sectors, including politics, the economy and infrastructure, since 1962. (Yonhap)
