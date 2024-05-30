Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Concerns raised over S. Korea’s plan to hire foreign-licensed doctors

    Concerns raised over S. Korea’s plan to hire foreign-licensed doctors
  2. 2

    UAE becomes 1st Arab country to sign free trade pact with S. Korea

    UAE becomes 1st Arab country to sign free trade pact with S. Korea
  3. 3

    Spate of Army deaths sparks safety concerns

    Spate of Army deaths sparks safety concerns
  4. 4

    Special counsel bill on death of Marine fails to pass in Assembly revote

    Special counsel bill on death of Marine fails to pass in Assembly revote
  5. 5

    S. Korean biz leaders meet with UAE president

    S. Korean biz leaders meet with UAE president
  1. 6

    Korean shows most-viewed of Netflix's non-English titles: report

    Korean shows most-viewed of Netflix's non-English titles: report
  2. 7

    Samsung Electronics union declares first-ever strike

    Samsung Electronics union declares first-ever strike
  3. 8

    Hyundai Motor hires ex-Porsche engineer to lead high-performance push

    Hyundai Motor hires ex-Porsche engineer to lead high-performance push
  4. 9

    Hybe chairman meets UAE president to discuss possible K-pop business in Middle East

    Hybe chairman meets UAE president to discuss possible K-pop business in Middle East
  5. 10

    Cheap shot? Soju by the glass gets mixed reactions

    Cheap shot? Soju by the glass gets mixed reactions
ssg
지나쌤

Yoon to send special envoys to inauguration of El Salvador president

By Yonhap

Published : May 30, 2024 - 10:43

    • Link copied

Former Land Minister Won Hee-ryong (Newsis) Former Land Minister Won Hee-ryong (Newsis)

President Yoon Suk Yeol will send former Land Minister Won Hee-ryong and ruling party lawmaker Kang Min-kuk as special envoys to the inauguration ceremony of incoming President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, Yoon's office said Thursday.

Won and Kang of the People Power Party will attend the inauguration ceremony on Saturday and convey Yoon's congratulations to Bukele while also delivering a letter from Yoon expressing his wish to closely cooperate to further strengthen the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries.

The special envoys also plan to meet with senior Salvadoran officials and Korean residents, and visit South Korean businesses operating in the Central American country.

El Salvador has long had friendly relations with South Korea and the two sides have developed ties in various sectors, including politics, the economy and infrastructure, since 1962. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines