Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Concerns raised over S. Korea’s plan to hire foreign-licensed doctors

    Concerns raised over S. Korea’s plan to hire foreign-licensed doctors
  2. 2

    [Feature] Ignorance about Africa still rampant in Korea

    [Feature] Ignorance about Africa still rampant in Korea
  3. 3

    UAE becomes 1st Arab country to sign free trade pact with S. Korea

    UAE becomes 1st Arab country to sign free trade pact with S. Korea
  4. 4

    Spate of Army deaths sparks safety concerns

    Spate of Army deaths sparks safety concerns
  5. 5

    Special counsel bill on death of Marine fails to pass in Assembly revote

    Special counsel bill on death of Marine fails to pass in Assembly revote
  1. 6

    S. Korean biz leaders meet with UAE president

    S. Korean biz leaders meet with UAE president
  2. 7

    Hyundai Motor hires ex-Porsche engineer to lead high-performance push

    Hyundai Motor hires ex-Porsche engineer to lead high-performance push
  3. 8

    Korean shows most-viewed of Netflix's non-English titles: report

    Korean shows most-viewed of Netflix's non-English titles: report
  4. 9

    Samsung Electronics union declares first-ever strike

    Samsung Electronics union declares first-ever strike
  5. 10

    Cheap shot? Soju by the glass gets mixed reactions

    Cheap shot? Soju by the glass gets mixed reactions
ssg
지나쌤

UN Security Council to convene this week over NK satellite launch: Seoul official

By Yonhap

Published : May 30, 2024 - 09:18

    • Link copied

Members of the United Nations Security Council listen as Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen Hans Grundberg speaks during a meeting on the war in Gaza on at the United Nations headquarters May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Getty Images) Members of the United Nations Security Council listen as Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen Hans Grundberg speaks during a meeting on the war in Gaza on at the United Nations headquarters May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Getty Images)

The UN Security Council will convene an open meeting this week to discuss North Korea's recent launch of a military reconnaissance satellite that ended in failure, a Seoul official said Wednesday.

The official at South Korea's Permanent Mission to the UN said that the meeting is slated to take place on Friday after Pyongyang's attempt to launch a satellite-carrying rocket failed due to the midair explosion of the rocket on Monday.

The recalcitrant regime pressed ahead with the launch despite international warnings and criticism that any launch using ballistic missile technology, including that of a space launch vehicle, is a violation of multiple UNSC resolutions.

South Korea, a nonpermanent member of the 15-member UNSC, is expected to reiterate its condemnation of the latest launch.

In a statement, Nate Evans, spokesperson for the US Mission to the UN confirmed that a UNSC meeting will take place on Friday morning, stressing that the council must address the North's "reckless and destabilizing" behavior.

"The Security Council has a responsibility to protect global peace and security, defend the global nonproliferation regime, and uphold its resolutions," Evans said.

"The United States urges all Security Council members to take this responsibility seriously and unite in condemning the DPRK's dangerous and unlawful behavior."

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the North's launch and called on Pyongyang to return to dialogue in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines