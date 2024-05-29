2 workers exposed to radiation at Samsung's chip plant in S. Korea

Most Popular
2 workers exposed to radiation at Samsung's chip plant in S. KoreaBy Yonhap
Published : May 29, 2024 - 20:23
Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday two workers at one of its chip manufacturing facilities in South Korea were recently exposed to radiation and a government-led investigation is underway.
The two workers in the chip production line of Samsung's Giheung Campus in Yongin, 42 kilometers south of Seoul, experienced X-ray exposure on their hands Monday, the company said in a text message response to reporter inquires.
"They are currently undergoing follow-up tests, and Samsung is wholeheartedly supporting their treatment and recovery," the message said.
On Wednesday, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission sent officials to the production line to look into what caused the incident, the statement said.
The world's largest chipmaker said it will fully cooperate with all relevant authorities and ensure prevention of any reoccurrences.
Samsung has five semiconductor operations in South Korea -- Giheung, Hwaseong, Pyeongtaek, Onyang and Cheonan -- and four manufacturing sites in the United States and China -- Austin, Suzhou, Tianjin and Xi'an. It is currently building a plant worth about $40 billion in Taylor, Texas.
