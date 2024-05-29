[Bridge to Africa] South Africa seeks to diversify exports to Korea: ambassador

Zenani Mandela-Dlamini, South African ambassador to South Korea, poses for a photo at the South Africa Embassy in Seoul on Monday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald) Zenani Mandela-Dlamini, South African ambassador to South Korea, poses for a photo at the South Africa Embassy in Seoul on Monday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

South Africa intends to broaden its export horizons with South Korea to include value-added products, a strategic shift deemed by the country essential for enhancing the economic partnership between the two countries, the South African ambassador to South Korea said in an interview with The Korea Herald. Ambassador Zenani Mandela-Dlamini said the bilateral trade relationship spans a diverse range of products, from minerals and semi-finished goods to high-tech electronic products. South Africa features as South Korea’s largest trading partner in Africa while South Korea is South Africa’s fourth-largest trading partner in Asia. "South Africa has traditionally been a large supplier of bulk raw materials and semi-processed minerals and metals essential for numerous production processes in Korea," the ambassador said Monday in her written response to The Korea Herald. South Africa's top export items to South Korea, including mineral fuels like coal, ores, slags and ash, as well as metals like iron ore, stainless steel, lead, copper, nickel and zinc, collectively contributed close to 50 percent of the country's total exports. "South Korean exports to South Africa, on the contrary, are predominantly made up of value-added or manufactured products including automobiles, automotive tyres, woven fabrics, apparel as well as industrial electronic and consumer electronic goods," Dlamini said. “To enhance our economic partnership, South Africa’s focus with Korea is on increasing and diversifying its exports to South Korea, thereby exporting value-added products,” the ambassador said. South Africa continues to encourage the expansion of investment by Korean companies in the country. Recognizing South Korea as a leader in electric vehicles or EVs and battery manufacturing, South Africa aims to collaborate with it in this sector, she added. The ambassador highlighted, "There are vast opportunities for economic cooperation between the two countries."

A general view of part of the South African Petroleum Refinery (SAPREF) is seen in Durban on November 29, 2011. (Reuters) A general view of part of the South African Petroleum Refinery (SAPREF) is seen in Durban on November 29, 2011. (Reuters)

However, the two countries do not have a Free Trade Agreement. “In the absence of an FTA, South Africa and Korea are currently negotiating the MoU on Trade Investment Promotion Framework to enhance trade between the two countries," she said. The Trade and Investment Promotion Framework, or TIPF, is a recent priority for South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, responding to shifts in the global trade landscape. It seeks to enhance mutually beneficial economic cooperation and addresses new trade challenges like supply chains, green initiatives, digital technologies and biotechnology, though it doesn't provide direct tariff benefits like FTAs. The ambassador explained, "Korea can take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) through its economic partnership with South Africa." South Korea and South Africa have strengthened their bilateral relations since establishing diplomatic ties in 1992, with their historical connection tracing back to the 1950-53 Korean War. The 2nd Squadron of the South African Air Force, known as the "Flying Cheetahs," contributed to the United Nations war effort by fighting alongside South Korea. South Africa and Korea have thus far concluded seventeen bilateral agreements covering various areas such as air transport, protection of investments, avoidance of double taxation, science and technology, mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, extradition, ICT, vocational training and energy, according to the ambassador. In 1997, the countries established a Policy Consultative Forum to organize bilateral relations and formalize regular meetings. The PCF was upgraded to a Joint Cooperation Commission in 2014 at the ministerial level, and its inaugural meeting was held in Seoul in 2022. At the current juncture, the ambassador envisions that enhancing people-to-people exchanges is key to further developing bilateral ties between Korea and South Africa. Dlamini stated that boosting people-to-people exchanges "will require us to strengthen our cultural ties, to promote and showcase South African arts, culture and heritage to Korean audiences; to provide a platform for market access of cultural goods and services, to exchange expertise through technical exchange programs and to support the mobility of artists from both countries." "Both South Africa and Korea are rich in culture. South African musicians and artists continue to make their mark worldwide. I think many people in Korea are unaware of how diverse the African continent is and South Africa particularly and going forward," the ambassador said. "I wish to see more strengthened relations between South Africa and Korea in people-to-people relations," she said.

A general view of South African flags is displayed at the main opposition Democratic Alliance final rally in Benoni on Sunday, ahead of the South African elections scheduled for Wednesday. (AFP) A general view of South African flags is displayed at the main opposition Democratic Alliance final rally in Benoni on Sunday, ahead of the South African elections scheduled for Wednesday. (AFP)