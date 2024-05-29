UAE becomes 1st Arab country to sign free trade pact with S. Korea

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) and United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attend a welcoming ceremony at the presidential office in Seoul on Wednesday. Mohamed came to Seoul the previous day for a two-day state visit. (Yonhap)

South Korea and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday officially signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement aimed at enhancing trade openness and expanding market access during the first state visit of the UAE president to South Korea.

The UAE is the first Arab country to sign such an agreement with South Korea.

Trade, Industry, and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-Geun and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, attend the signing ceremony held on the occasion of the summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul.

The key elements of CEPA, akin to a free trade agreement, include "tariff liberalization, the opening of service sectors such as healthcare and online gaming, and the establishment of a future-oriented economic partnership in fields like biotechnology and energy," according to the presidential office.

Yoon's office also explained that the signing of the CEPA has established an "institutional framework to strengthen economic partnership across various sectors, including trade liberalization and investment expansion."

The official signing ceremony took place approximately seven months after both parties confirmed the conclusion of negotiations on CEPA in October 2023.

During the summit, Yoon and Mohamed also "confirmed the outcomes of the UAE's commitment of a $30 billion investment through sovereign wealth funds," and thereby strengthening public confidence in investment cooperation and increasing interest in investing in Korean companies, according to Yoon's office.

Yoon's office also stated that "UAE institutions, including Mubadala, are currently reviewing investment opportunities worth over $6 billion in the Korean market through investment cooperation channels."

In January 2023, during his trip to the UAE, Yoon secured a $30 billion investment commitment during his summit with Mohamed, marking the first state visit by a South Korean President to the UAE.

The South Korean presidential office also highlighted that the summit has established an "all-encompassing cooperation system covering nuclear power and energy, defense, AI and other advanced technologies, as well as investment."

The summit concluded with the signing of 19 agreements and memorandums of understanding. The MOUs encompass various areas including climate change response, maritime transport cooperation, joint investment in petrochemicals, cooperation on radio frequency management, expansion of joint oil reserve operations and enhancement of intellectual property capacities.

"President Mohamed's visit has paved the way for the deepening and advancement of the 'Special Strategic Partnership' between the two countries, rooted in the special bond between their leaders," Yoon's office said.