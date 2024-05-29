[Photo News] Futuristic aircraft cabin

A mockup of an aircraft interior featuring smart cabin technology, developed by LG Display, Boeing, and LIG Nex1, is on display at the Aircraft Interiors Expo 2024 in Hamburg, Germany, on Tuesday. For the trade show, the three companies collaborated to develop four types of OLED panels to display various information such as captain's messages, in-flight duty-free sales content, weather conditions, and airline branding. Their lighter weight compared to LCD panels also can help improve the operational efficiency of airplanes. (LG Display)