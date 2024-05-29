Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    South Korea confirms North Korea’s latest spy satellite launch failed

    South Korea confirms North Korea’s latest spy satellite launch failed
  2. 2

    Financially active women bear fewer children, report finds

    Financially active women bear fewer children, report finds
  3. 3

    [Feature] Ignorance about Africa still rampant in Korea

    [Feature] Ignorance about Africa still rampant in Korea
  4. 4

    Concerns raised over S. Korea’s plan to hire foreign-licensed doctors

    Concerns raised over S. Korea’s plan to hire foreign-licensed doctors
  5. 5

    Aespa breaks silence on Hybe chairman’s remark to ‘crush’ them

    Aespa breaks silence on Hybe chairman’s remark to ‘crush’ them
  1. 6

    Special counsel bill on death of Marine fails to pass in Assembly revote

    Special counsel bill on death of Marine fails to pass in Assembly revote
  2. 7

    S. Korean biz leaders meet with UAE president

    S. Korean biz leaders meet with UAE president
  3. 8

    Doosan Enerbility shares jump on W2tr NuScale deal

    Doosan Enerbility shares jump on W2tr NuScale deal
  4. 9

    Spate of Army deaths sparks safety concerns

    Spate of Army deaths sparks safety concerns
  5. 10

    Korean shows most-viewed of Netflix's non-English titles: report

    Korean shows most-viewed of Netflix's non-English titles: report
ssg
소아쌤

[Photo News] Futuristic aircraft cabin

By Korea Herald

Published : May 29, 2024 - 15:34

    • Link copied

A mockup of an aircraft interior featuring smart cabin technology, developed by LG Display, Boeing, and LIG Nex1, is on display at the Aircraft Interiors Expo 2024 in Hamburg, Germany, on Tuesday. For the trade show, the three companies collaborated to develop four types of OLED panels to display various information such as captain's messages, in-flight duty-free sales content, weather conditions, and airline branding. Their lighter weight compared to LCD panels also can help improve the operational efficiency of airplanes. (LG Display)

More from Headlines