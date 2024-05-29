[Photo News] Futuristic aircraft cabin

Most Popular
-
1
South Korea confirms North Korea’s latest spy satellite launch failed
-
2
Financially active women bear fewer children, report finds
-
3
[Feature] Ignorance about Africa still rampant in Korea
-
4
Concerns raised over S. Korea’s plan to hire foreign-licensed doctors
-
5
Aespa breaks silence on Hybe chairman’s remark to ‘crush’ them
[Photo News] Futuristic aircraft cabinBy Korea Herald
Published : May 29, 2024 - 15:34
A mockup of an aircraft interior featuring smart cabin technology, developed by LG Display, Boeing, and LIG Nex1, is on display at the Aircraft Interiors Expo 2024 in Hamburg, Germany, on Tuesday. For the trade show, the three companies collaborated to develop four types of OLED panels to display various information such as captain's messages, in-flight duty-free sales content, weather conditions, and airline branding. Their lighter weight compared to LCD panels also can help improve the operational efficiency of airplanes. (LG Display)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Concerns raised over S. Korea’s plan to hire foreign-licensed doctors
-
NK says South's use of force as 'very dangerous provocation'
-
Ex-minister spoke with Yoon over marine's death: report