Daewoo E&S eyes Czech nuclear project

Daewoo E&C President Baek Jung-wan (left) and Lukas Zahradnik, sales director of Algeco, a Czech modular solution supplier, sign an MOU at the Czechia-Korea Nuclear Engineering & Construction Forum in Prague on Monday. (Daewoo E&C)

Daewoo Engineering & Construction announced Wednesday that it hosted the Czechia-Korea Nuclear Engineering & Construction Forum in Prague on Monday, with the aim to secure a new nuclear power plant project in the Czech Republic.

The forum saw around 150 attendees, including Czech government officials, local nuclear industry representatives and media personnel. Daewoo E&C President Baek Jung-wan led the sales efforts by signing MOUs with local companies during the event.

Daewoo E&C continued its efforts Tuesday by meeting with local councils and community leaders in the Dukovany region, the proposed site for the new nuclear plant. Discussions focused on local employment opportunities, regional economic collaboration and the safety of Korean nuclear technology.

Success in this project will mark the first export of a Korean nuclear power plant in 15 years, following the winning of the Barakah plant in the United Arab Emirates in 2009.

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) submitted the final bid for the new Czech plant to the Czech power utility on April 29. If successful, Daewoo E&C will be the main contractor, responsible for constructing the main facility buildings, infrastructure and equipment installation.

Since 2018, Daewoo E&C has been actively bidding for the Czech nuclear project with KHNP, continuously building networks and promoting the project in Prague.

In April, it became the first in the industry to obtain a nuclear supply chain quality management system certification from TUV SUD, a global certification body. This certification, required by major nuclear-operating countries in Europe, is expected to enhance the safety and quality assurance of the company's nuclear supply chain.

The bidding process is highly competitive, with France's EDF also participating. Daewoo E&C anticipates that the success of this project will open new overseas markets for Korean nuclear technology.

"Based on our historical experience of pioneering the European market during the Daewoo Group era, we are now embarking on a new phase of European market development. Securing this project will provide an opportunity for Korean nuclear firms to enter the European market," remarked a Daewoo E&C official.