SKT’s veterinary diagnostic service makes debut in Australia

ATX Medical Solutions CEO Roger Davis (center) introduces SK Telecom's X Caliber technology to a veterinarian at the Australian Veterinary Association conference held in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday. (SK Telecom)

SK Telecom said Wednesday the official launch and promotion of its artificial intelligence-based veterinary diagnostic service, X Caliber, in Australia.

The company has been gearing up for global commercialization since partnering with Australia’s largest medical devices provider, ATX Medical Solutions, last year. The service, already used in South Korea, aims to streamline the diagnostic process in veterinary clinics by providing autonomous diagnostic assistance.

This marks the first international commercialization of X Caliber, and the company expects enhancement in diagnostic accuracy as Australia holds abundant resources of pets.

According to veterinary pharmaceutical association Animal Medicines Australia, 69 percent of Australian households own pets, surpassing the rates in US and the UK, at 57 percent and 40 percent, respectively. Also, Australia is home to 53 million companion cats, which is 2.5 times the number in Korea.

ATX Medical Solutions will integrate X Caliber into approximately 100 veterinary clinics across Australia through its cloud software system.

The technology will be showcased at the largest annual veterinary event, the Australian Veterinary Association conference, in Melbourne from Monday to Thursday.

In addition to the Australian expansion, SK Telecom has signed a commercialization contract with Indonesia’s largest premium veterinary clinic chain, Medviet Pet Hospital & Clinic. The service will be implemented at Medivet's flagship store.

“Commercialization contracts in Australia and Indonesia are the fruits of SK Telecom’s AI technology,” said Son In-hyuk, GS AIX vice president at SK Telecom. “We will continue to drive AI transformation in the global veterinary service industry with our AI-based solution.”

Meanwhile, the company is also offering a beta service of X Caliber in parts of North America, Europe, and Asia.