Ex-defense chief had multiple calls with Yoon, aides over marine's death: records

Former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup had phone calls with President Yoon Suk Yeol as well as his aides on the day that an internal investigation over a Marine's death was transferred to civilian police in August last year, communication records show.

Yoon called Lee three times on Aug. 2, when the internal report by a Marine investigator was retrieved from the police hours after it was sent out, according to the records obtained by Yonhap News Agency. The marine investigator, Col. Park Jung-hun, was indicted on charges of insubordination and defamation two months later as he handed over the probe findings regarding the young marine's death to the civilian police.

The then-defense minister, Lee, had ordered the Marine Corps' top commander to retrieve the internal probe findings, citing the need for further legal review of the case.

After the report was delivered to the police in the morning on Aug. 2, despite the defense minister's order not to, Yoon called Lee three times during lunch hours on that day. The report was retrieved from the police later in the evening.

Lee had several phone calls with Yoon's aides, Kim Yong-hyun, head of presidential security service and Lee Sang-min, the minister of public administration and safety who supervises the police.

The former defense chief received phone calls from then national security adviser Cho Tae-yong and principal deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo in the week following Aug. 2.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials has been looking into allegations that the former defense chief exerted influence on holding off the Marine Corps' internal probe into Chae Su-geun's death and its transfer of the case to the police. The conscript's death sparked suspicions that he was forced by his superiors to push ahead with the risky rescue operation without proper safety measures in place.

The CIO, therefore, plans to find out if they committed any possible illegalities during the conversations. Earlier, Oh Dong-woon, the new chief of the CIO, pledged a thorough probe into the alleged interference case related to the death of Chae, saying Yoon could, in principle, be subject to a summons. Oh made the remarks at a parliamentary confirmation hearing on May 17, saying that for a president, there are regulations for exceptions from criminal prosecution, unlike for the general public, but Yoon can "indeed be a subject of investigation."

Chae died after being swept away by an overflowing stream during a search-and-rescue operation for victims of heavy rainfall and flooding in Yecheon, North Gyeongsang Province, on July 19, 2023. Chae was 20.