Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    South Korea confirms North Korea’s latest spy satellite launch failed

    South Korea confirms North Korea’s latest spy satellite launch failed
  2. 2

    Financially active women bear fewer children, report finds

    Financially active women bear fewer children, report finds
  3. 3

    [Feature] Ignorance about Africa still rampant in Korea

    [Feature] Ignorance about Africa still rampant in Korea
  4. 4

    Concerns raised over S. Korea’s plan to hire foreign-licensed doctors

    Concerns raised over S. Korea’s plan to hire foreign-licensed doctors
  5. 5

    Aespa breaks silence on Hybe chairman’s remark to ‘crush’ them

    Aespa breaks silence on Hybe chairman’s remark to ‘crush’ them
  1. 6

    Special counsel bill on death of Marine fails to pass in Assembly revote

    Special counsel bill on death of Marine fails to pass in Assembly revote
  2. 7

    South Korea flies fighters near border over North Korean spy satellite alarm

    South Korea flies fighters near border over North Korean spy satellite alarm
  3. 8

    S. Korean biz leaders meet with UAE president

    S. Korean biz leaders meet with UAE president
  4. 9

    Doosan Enerbility shares jump on W2tr NuScale deal

    Doosan Enerbility shares jump on W2tr NuScale deal
  5. 10

    Spate of Army deaths sparks safety concerns

    Spate of Army deaths sparks safety concerns
ssg
피터빈트

Popular bakery may pull out of Daejeon Station due to rent dispute

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : May 29, 2024 - 13:52

    • Link copied

Culture Minister Yu In-chon (right) visits the Daejeon Station branch of Sungsimdang in this May 17 photo. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism) Culture Minister Yu In-chon (right) visits the Daejeon Station branch of Sungsimdang in this May 17 photo. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism)

Sungsimdang, a renowned bakery that has become one of the biggest tourist attractions in Daejeon, recently said it may close its Daejeon Station branch over a rent dispute with the station operator.

Korail has rented out a space to the bakery since 2012, with a five-year contract inked in 2019 due to expire in October.

Sungsimdang currently pays 100 million won ($73,300) a month for the space, but Korail is reportedly requesting around 440 million won for the next contract, which would be around 17 percent of the bakery's monthly sales.

The sudden surge in rent is sparked by accusations against the national railway operator of favoritism toward the bakery.

One of the most vocal critics toward the supposed favoritism has been Rep. Yoo Gyeong-joon of the conservative People Power Party, who on Tuesday posted on his Facebook page that the bakery's current rent is far too lower than the Korail regulations for rent. According to Yoo, the Korail's regulations state that the rent for a shop inside a station is set in accordance with the shop's sales -- ranging from 17 percent to 49 percent of the sales.

The Sungsimdang branch takes in about 2.6 billion won a month.

Sungsimdang, on the other hand, said it would be impossible for the Daejeon Station branch to be in operation, considering the personnel expenses it spends on its 140 employees. Operators of the Daejeon Station branch are currently mulling moving out of the station to relocate in adjacent buildings.

More from Headlines