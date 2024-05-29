Popular bakery may pull out of Daejeon Station due to rent dispute

Most Popular
-
1
South Korea confirms North Korea’s latest spy satellite launch failed
-
2
Financially active women bear fewer children, report finds
-
3
[Feature] Ignorance about Africa still rampant in Korea
-
4
Concerns raised over S. Korea’s plan to hire foreign-licensed doctors
-
5
Aespa breaks silence on Hybe chairman’s remark to ‘crush’ them
-
6
Special counsel bill on death of Marine fails to pass in Assembly revote
-
7
South Korea flies fighters near border over North Korean spy satellite alarm
-
8
S. Korean biz leaders meet with UAE president
-
9
Doosan Enerbility shares jump on W2tr NuScale deal
-
10
Spate of Army deaths sparks safety concerns
Popular bakery may pull out of Daejeon Station due to rent disputeBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : May 29, 2024 - 13:52
Sungsimdang, a renowned bakery that has become one of the biggest tourist attractions in Daejeon, recently said it may close its Daejeon Station branch over a rent dispute with the station operator.
Korail has rented out a space to the bakery since 2012, with a five-year contract inked in 2019 due to expire in October.
Sungsimdang currently pays 100 million won ($73,300) a month for the space, but Korail is reportedly requesting around 440 million won for the next contract, which would be around 17 percent of the bakery's monthly sales.
The sudden surge in rent is sparked by accusations against the national railway operator of favoritism toward the bakery.
One of the most vocal critics toward the supposed favoritism has been Rep. Yoo Gyeong-joon of the conservative People Power Party, who on Tuesday posted on his Facebook page that the bakery's current rent is far too lower than the Korail regulations for rent. According to Yoo, the Korail's regulations state that the rent for a shop inside a station is set in accordance with the shop's sales -- ranging from 17 percent to 49 percent of the sales.
The Sungsimdang branch takes in about 2.6 billion won a month.
Sungsimdang, on the other hand, said it would be impossible for the Daejeon Station branch to be in operation, considering the personnel expenses it spends on its 140 employees. Operators of the Daejeon Station branch are currently mulling moving out of the station to relocate in adjacent buildings.
More from Headlines
-
Concerns raised over S. Korea’s plan to hire foreign-licensed doctors
-
NK leader says South's use of force as 'very dangerous provocation'
-
South Korea confirms North Korea’s latest spy satellite launch failed