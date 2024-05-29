Seoul shares open lower on auto, chemical losses

Most Popular
-
1
South Korea confirms North Korea’s latest spy satellite launch failed
-
2
Financially active women bear fewer children, report finds
-
3
Leaders agree to revive 3-way cooperation, reaffirm security efforts
-
4
[Feature] Ignorance about Africa still rampant in Korea
-
5
S. Korea's exports set to maintain growth in May: trade minister
-
6
Aespa breaks silence on Hybe chairman’s remark to ‘crush’ them
-
7
Special counsel bill on death of Marine fails to pass in Assembly revote
-
8
Korea ushers in new space era with KASA launch
-
9
South Korea flies fighters near border over North Korean spy satellite alarm
-
10
Doosan Enerbility shares jump on W2tr NuScale deal
Seoul shares open lower on auto, chemical lossesBy Yonhap
Published : May 29, 2024 - 09:38
South Korean stocks opened lower Wednesday, bucking overnight gains on Wall Street as auto and chemical shares slumped.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 4.19 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,718.66 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed at an all-time high by advancing 0.59 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average moved down 0.55 percent.
The United States is set to release April's Personal Consumption Expenditures index Friday.
In Seoul, Hyundai Motors fell 0.94 percent, and its sister Kia moved down 0.33 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis decreased 1.6 percent.
LG Chem lost 2.3 percent, and top oil refiner SK Innovation slid 1.52 percent.
Top tech giant Samsung Electronics, on the other hand, gained 0.39 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 1.23 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,366.4 won against the US dollar, down 7.9 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Concerns raised over S. Korea’s plan to hire foreign-licensed doctors
-
N. Korean slams S. Korea's force against satellite launch
-
South Korea confirms North Korea’s latest spy satellite launch failed