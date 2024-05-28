Incheon Airport in final phase of expansion to be world's No. 3 in passenger capacity

Lee Hag-jae, president and CEO of Incheon International Airport Corporation, introduces the fourth-phase expansion project at the airport's Terminal 2 construction site in Incheon on Tuesday. (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

INCHEON -- Amid continuous growth in global aviation demand, the Incheon International Airport Corporation unveiled the fourth-phase construction project at the Incheon Airport's Terminal 2 on Tuesday, which can accommodate up to 106 million passengers annually. If successful, the plan will position Incheon Airport among the world's top three in passenger capacity, after Dubai and Istanbul.

Initiated in 2017, the project is in its final stage and will begin operation by the end of this year at the earliest, following a thorough test operation starting in June.

"We intend to mobilize all our resources to ensure the smooth and safe completion of the fourth phase construction and its grand opening," Lee Hag-jae, president and CEO of IIAC told reporters at one of the airport's construction sites Monday. "We pledge to offer world-class service and make sure the new Incheon International Airport becomes the biggest hub airport in Asia, connecting technology, art and people together."

The fourth construction project is a significant undertaking spanning seven years of construction. Since the planning stages in 1992, before Incheon Airport first opened in March 2001, the fourth-stage construction roadmap had been envisioned, with gradual plans to expand the airport's scale and passenger efficiency.