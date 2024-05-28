Shindang-dong, Yeouido, Jeju top tourist destinations for foreigners

Shindang-dong and Yeouido in Seoul were the most popular tourist destinations for foreign visitors, along with Jeju Island, in 2023 and the first half of this year, according to a big data analysis by the Korea Tourism Organization unveiled Tuesday.

Lee Mi-sook, head of the KTO's tourism data strategy team, presented the findings during a seminar in Seoul co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the KTO.

"Fueled by a surge in visitors from China, Japan, and Taiwan, Yeouido's The Hyundai Seoul has become a popular shopping destination," Lee said. "Our analysis suggests that foreigners often choose tourist spots frequented by locals."

The Hyundai Seoul, the largest department store in the South Korean capital, has attracted young foreign customers with a series of rotating pop-up stores featuring different K-pop stars since its opening in 2021.

Shindang-dong is famous for its fashion street near Dongdaemun Market, where young trendsetters and budget-conscious shoppers can find a diverse array of clothing, accessories, and shoes.

Discussions at the seminar also covered using new technologies to innovate tourism services and big data to develop tailored tourism packages for specific regions.

"Analyzing tourism data using artificial intelligence is crucial to adapt to the changing trend of tourism and lead the global market," Park Jong-taek, chief of the ministry's tourism policy bureau, said. "We'll actively support research and development in innovative tourism technologies that meet industry needs." (Yonhap)