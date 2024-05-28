Samsung, Lennox set up HVAC joint venture in US, Canada

Most Popular
-
1
South Korea confirms North Korea’s latest spy satellite launch failed
-
2
Financially active women bear fewer children, report finds
-
3
Leaders agree to revive 3-way cooperation, reaffirm security efforts
-
4
N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite before June 4: Kyodo
-
5
S. Korea's exports set to maintain growth in May: trade minister
-
6
Korea ushers in new space era with KASA launch
-
7
South Korea flies fighters near border over North Korean spy satellite alarm
-
8
Aespa breaks silence on Hybe chairman’s remark to ‘crush’ them
-
9
Yoon, Kishida agree on close communication over Naver's Line app row
-
10
[Feature] Ignorance about Africa still rampant in Korea
Samsung, Lennox set up HVAC joint venture in US, CanadaBy Yonhap
Published : May 28, 2024 - 20:10
Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday that it has agreed to set up a joint venture with a leading provider of climate solutions for a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning and refrigeration business in the United States and Canada.
According to Samsung, the newly established JV, named Samsung Lennox HVAC North America, will sell ductless AC and heat pump products in the US and Canada.
The JV is 50.1 percent owned by Samsung, with the remaining stake being held by Lennox.
However, Samsung did not reveal the amount of investment for the JV.
The JV will be distributing Samsung ductless AC and heat pump products, as well as "Lennox powered by Samsung"-branded products for Lennox, which will be sold through Lennox stores and direct-to-dealer network, according to Samsung. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Special counsel bill on death of Marine fails to pass in Assembly revote
-
S. Korean biz leaders meet with UAE president
-
South Korea confirms North Korea’s latest spy satellite launch failed