    South Korea confirms North Korea’s latest spy satellite launch failed

    Financially active women bear fewer children, report finds

    South Korea, China to open channel on security, resume FTA talks

    Leaders agree to revive 3-way cooperation, reaffirm security efforts

    N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite before June 4: Kyodo

    S. Korea's exports set to maintain growth in May: trade minister

    Korea ushers in new space era with KASA launch

    South Korea flies fighters near border over North Korean spy satellite alarm

    Yoon, Kishida agree on close communication over Naver's Line app row

    Aespa breaks silence on Hybe chairman’s remark to ‘crush’ them

[Photo News] Restoring Mongolian forest

By Korea Herald

Published : May 28, 2024 - 15:16

Korean Air employees and villagers plant a tree in Baganuur, a district in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Tuesday as part of the Korean air carrier’s forest restoration campaign. The campaign started in 2004 to restore the Mongolian district from coal dust blowing from the country’s largest open-pit coal mine. So far, some 125,300 trees, including poplar trees, sea buckthorns and Siberian elms, have been planted. (Lee Sang-sup/The Korea Herald)

