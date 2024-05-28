[Photo News] Restoring Mongolian forest

Most Popular
[Photo News] Restoring Mongolian forestBy Korea Herald
Published : May 28, 2024 - 15:16
Korean Air employees and villagers plant a tree in Baganuur, a district in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Tuesday as part of the Korean air carrier’s forest restoration campaign. The campaign started in 2004 to restore the Mongolian district from coal dust blowing from the country’s largest open-pit coal mine. So far, some 125,300 trees, including poplar trees, sea buckthorns and Siberian elms, have been planted. (Lee Sang-sup/The Korea Herald)
Korea Herald
