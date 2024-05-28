[Photo News] Power of optimism

Most Popular
[Photo News] Power of optimismBy Korea Herald
Published : May 28, 2024 - 14:18
LG Electronics’ new “Optimism your feed” campaign video is played on a signage screen at Times Square in New York. The tech giant said Tuesday it has teamed up with online influencers to spread the power of optimism among young social network service users. The campaign is part of LG’s new brand identity “Life’s Good.” (LG Electronics)
