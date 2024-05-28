[Photo News] Knit for kids

Most Popular
[Photo News] Knit for kidsBy Korea Herald
Published : May 28, 2024 - 14:17
Asiana Airlines crew members pose for a photo with knitted accessories that will be sent to children in developing countries on Tuesday. After years of pandemic disruptions, the nation's second-largest air carrier has recently resumed its inflight knitting campaign, in which passengers can make knitted mufflers and hats to be donated to children in need. (Asiana Airlines)
Korea Herald
