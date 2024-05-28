May 23 declared as K-Respect Day in Seoul

Lawmakers, diplomats and others attending the declaration ceremony for K-Respect Day and No Hate Comments Day pose for photos at the National Assembly in Seoul, on March 23. (Sunfull Foundation)

Lawmakers and diplomats were among those attending the declaration ceremony for K-Respect Day and No Hate Comments Day at the National Assembly in Seoul, on March 23.

The event was organized by the Sunfull Foundation to raise awareness and promote understanding and respect for people of different cultures and backgrounds and to root out the toxic cultures of cyberbullying and hate speech, according to Min Byoung-chul, founder and chairman of the Sunfull Foundation.

Launched in March last year, the K-Respect campaign to respect multicultural families and foreigners is now being observed in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. It is an extension of the Sunfull movement which began in 2007 in S. Korea to counter the abusive language and malicious comments prevalent in cyberspace with words of encouragement, support and respect.

Among the attendees of Thursday's event are the co-chairpersons of the National Assembly Sunfull Committee, ambassadors and deputy ambassadors from the Philippines, India, Vietnam, Turkey, and Cambodia, members of the Nationwide Sunfull Teachers Association, and students from Seoul Foreign School.