May 23 declared as K-Respect Day in Seoul

Most Popular
-
1
Battle of petitions is latest in Hybe-Ador dispute
-
2
South Korea confirms North Korea’s latest spy satellite launch failed
-
3
South Korea, China to open channel on security, resume FTA talks
-
4
Financially active women bear fewer children, report finds
-
5
Leaders agree to revive 3-way cooperation, reaffirm security efforts
-
6
N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite before June 4: Kyodo
-
7
S. Korea's exports set to maintain growth in May: trade minister
-
8
[AFRICA FORUM] Korea-Africa forum explores pathways to prosperity
-
9
Star dog trainer faces workplace bullying claims
-
10
Korea ushers in new space era with KASA launch
May 23 declared as K-Respect Day in SeoulBy Korea Herald
Published : May 28, 2024 - 13:55
Lawmakers and diplomats were among those attending the declaration ceremony for K-Respect Day and No Hate Comments Day at the National Assembly in Seoul, on March 23.
The event was organized by the Sunfull Foundation to raise awareness and promote understanding and respect for people of different cultures and backgrounds and to root out the toxic cultures of cyberbullying and hate speech, according to Min Byoung-chul, founder and chairman of the Sunfull Foundation.
Launched in March last year, the K-Respect campaign to respect multicultural families and foreigners is now being observed in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. It is an extension of the Sunfull movement which began in 2007 in S. Korea to counter the abusive language and malicious comments prevalent in cyberspace with words of encouragement, support and respect.
Among the attendees of Thursday's event are the co-chairpersons of the National Assembly Sunfull Committee, ambassadors and deputy ambassadors from the Philippines, India, Vietnam, Turkey, and Cambodia, members of the Nationwide Sunfull Teachers Association, and students from Seoul Foreign School.
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
S. Korean military finds wreckage of NK’s 2nd spy satellite in sea
-
Assembly to revote on special probe bill over Marine's death
-
S. Korea flies fighters near border over N. Korean spy satellite alarm