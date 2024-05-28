[Feature] Ignorance about Africa still rampant in Korea

A woman walks by a building with a map of Sudan painted on it. (Getty Images)

Taiwo Victoria Anuoluwapo recalled a scene from her favorite K-drama, “Shooting Stars,” which aired in 2022. It depicted a protagonist leaving for Africa to help dying children and provide clean water.

Whenever similar scenes appear in K-dramas and movies, Taiwo cannot hide her bewilderment.

“We love K-culture a lot in Nigeria, and it’s always painful when we see stuff like that,” said Taiwo, 28, a Nigerian studying for a master’s degree in cosmetics science at Hannam University in Daejeon.

“K-dramas using lines about saving the whole of Africa show ignorance, and I believe movie directors should know better,” she said. “Where I come from, we aren’t suffering over there.”

Africa has changed significantly over the past decades, but Korean perceptions of the continent remain stuck two to three decades in the past, according to Heo Sung-yong, who leads Africa Insight since 2013, an organization dedicated to promoting a better understanding of Africa in Korea.

“One of the misconceptions comes from Korea's lack of both direct and indirect exposure to Africa and its people,” he said.

A 2023 Gallup Korea survey shows that 95.8 percent of Koreans have never visited any African country. And the chance to encounter anyone from Africa within Korea is rare, with less than 1 percent of the 2.6 million foreign nationals in the country coming from that part of the world.

“Amid the lack of exposure, Koreans have been introduced to Africa through shocking media content or NGO campaign videos portraying emaciated children dying from starvation,” Heo said.

The same Gallup survey showed that the main medium through which Koreans are exposed to Africa is UNICEF, which regularly airs television commercials portraying starving African children. This was followed by other similar non-profit organizations and media outlets.

Multiple Africans interviewed by The Korea Herald expressed general satisfaction with living in South Korea. However, they noted that they still encounter bias, misperceptions, and unpleasant experiences due to their origin.

Alem Araya, 30, an Ethiopian who came to Korea in 2018, said he is proud of his forefathers who contributed to Korea’s peace and stability during the Korean War.

“As an Ethiopian, I had some knowledge of the historical cooperation between Korea and Ethiopia during the Korean War and the remarkable developmental progress Korea has made since then,” said Alem, who is now studying at Chung-Ang University in Seoul.

Alem finds Koreans around him are generally logical and rational. However, people he encounters outside school can be different.

“When people ask where I am from, their reaction is often less positive compared to the reception my friends with white skin receive,” he said. “I sometimes sense this difference when meeting new people.”