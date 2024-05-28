Trade ministry, ASEAN vow cooperation in digital transition, clean energy

Most Popular
Trade ministry, ASEAN vow cooperation in digital transition, clean energyBy Yonhap
Published : May 28, 2024 - 10:48
South Korea's trade ministry said Tuesday it has agreed with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to expand cooperation in digital transition, clean energy and other areas.
Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo met ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn in Seoul to discuss cooperation on areas of mutual interest, including trade, supply chains and development, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
During the meeting, Cheong noted that the Southeast Asian bloc stands as South Korea's No. 2 trade partner and an important partner in terms of investment projects.
"Bilateral cooperation has become more active on the back of South Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy, as well as the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative," Cheong said.
The initiative by the South Korean government calls for the enhancement of strategic communication and cooperation for regional peace with the bloc.
The two sides expressed hope to discuss various measures to expand economic cooperation during the upcoming ASEAN summit that will be held in Laos in October.
South Korea also asked ASEAN to support South Korea's Carbon-Free Energy Initiative, which was proposed by President Yoon Suk Yeol at the UN General Assembly in September to promote the use of green energy sources. (Yonhap)
