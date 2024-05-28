National Assembly to hold revote on special counsel probe bill over Marine's death

Most Popular
National Assembly to hold revote on special counsel probe bill over Marine's deathBy Yonhap
Published : May 28, 2024 - 10:31
A bill mandating a special counsel investigation into the military's response to a Marine's death last year will likely be put up for a revote Tuesday at the final session of the current National Assembly.
The bill, which was passed by the opposition-controlled parliament early this month and vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol, calls for the appointment of a special counsel to look into allegations Yoon's office and the defense ministry inappropriately interfered in the military's probe into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who was killed during a search mission for victims of heavy downpours in July 2023.
The main opposition Democratic Party and the ruling People Power Party failed to agree on holding the plenary session the previous day and are expected to meet again early Tuesday for further discussions on the bill.
The People Power Party has opposed the bill, citing the need to first see the results of an ongoing investigation by the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials.
For a bill to pass the National Assembly in a revote, it requires a majority of the 300-member parliament to be present and two-thirds of them to cast their ballots in favor.
The Democratic Party holds 155 seats, and together with splinter parties and independent lawmakers, the number could rise to about 180.
Unless there is support from at least 17 ruling party lawmakers from the 295 eligible to vote, the bill could be discarded during the current session of the National Assembly, set to expire Wednesday. (Yonhap)
