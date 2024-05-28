UAE president to make state visit to S. Korea

Most Popular
-
1
[KH Explains] US crackdown on Chinese connected vehicles unsettles Korea
-
2
Battle of petitions is latest in Hybe-Ador dispute
-
3
South Korea, China to open channel on security, resume FTA talks
-
4
N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite before June 4: Kyodo
-
5
Leaders agree to revive 3-way cooperation, reaffirm security efforts
-
6
South Korean military finds wreckage of North Korea’s 2nd spy satellite in sea
-
7
S. Korea's exports set to maintain growth in May: trade minister
-
8
Financially active women bear fewer children, report finds
-
9
[AFRICA FORUM] Korea-Africa forum explores pathways to prosperity
-
10
Star dog trainer faces workplace bullying claims
UAE president to make state visit to S. KoreaBy Yonhap
Published : May 28, 2024 - 10:07
United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will make a state visit to South Korea on Tuesday to discuss ways to expand cooperation in energy, defense and other areas.
Mohamed will visit South Korea for a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol and meetings with business leaders Tuesday and Wednesday. It marks the first state visit to the country by a UAE president.
Four Air Force fighter jets will escort the UAE's presidential jet, and Yoon will host a welcome dinner.
On Wednesday, an official welcome ceremony will feature an air show by the Air Force's Black Eagles acrobatic team and traditional performances.
Yoon and Mohamed will then hold a summit to discuss cooperation in sectors that include energy, defense and investment.
During the two-day visit, the UAE president is expected to meet business leaders, including Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Euisun Chung of Hyundai Motor Group and Chey Tae-won of SK Group, according to industry sources.
Yoon made a state visit to the UAE in January 2023, the first such visit by a South Korean leader since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1980.
During the summit, Mohamed announced his country's plan to invest $30 billion in South Korea and signed 13 memorandums of understanding covering energy, arms and climate change, among other sectors. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
South Korean military finds wreckage of NK’s 2nd spy satellite
-
Leaders agree to revive three-way cooperation
-
S. Korea flies fighters near border over N. Korean spy satellite alarm