Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [KH Explains] US crackdown on Chinese connected vehicles unsettles Korea

    [KH Explains] US crackdown on Chinese connected vehicles unsettles Korea
  2. 2

    Battle of petitions is latest in Hybe-Ador dispute

    Battle of petitions is latest in Hybe-Ador dispute
  3. 3

    South Korea, China to open channel on security, resume FTA talks

    South Korea, China to open channel on security, resume FTA talks
  4. 4

    N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite before June 4: Kyodo

    N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite before June 4: Kyodo
  5. 5

    Leaders agree to revive 3-way cooperation, reaffirm security efforts

    Leaders agree to revive 3-way cooperation, reaffirm security efforts
  1. 6

    South Korean military finds wreckage of North Korea’s 2nd spy satellite in sea

    South Korean military finds wreckage of North Korea’s 2nd spy satellite in sea
  2. 7

    S. Korea's exports set to maintain growth in May: trade minister

    S. Korea's exports set to maintain growth in May: trade minister
  3. 8

    Financially active women bear fewer children, report finds

    Financially active women bear fewer children, report finds
  4. 9

    [AFRICA FORUM] Korea-Africa forum explores pathways to prosperity

    [AFRICA FORUM] Korea-Africa forum explores pathways to prosperity
  5. 10

    Star dog trainer faces workplace bullying claims

    Star dog trainer faces workplace bullying claims
ssg
지나쌤

UAE president to make state visit to S. Korea

By Yonhap

Published : May 28, 2024 - 10:07

    • Link copied

President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates, hold a meeting at the UAE presidential palace in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 15, 2023. (Presidential Office) President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates, hold a meeting at the UAE presidential palace in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 15, 2023. (Presidential Office)

United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will make a state visit to South Korea on Tuesday to discuss ways to expand cooperation in energy, defense and other areas.

Mohamed will visit South Korea for a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol and meetings with business leaders Tuesday and Wednesday. It marks the first state visit to the country by a UAE president.

Four Air Force fighter jets will escort the UAE's presidential jet, and Yoon will host a welcome dinner.

On Wednesday, an official welcome ceremony will feature an air show by the Air Force's Black Eagles acrobatic team and traditional performances.

Yoon and Mohamed will then hold a summit to discuss cooperation in sectors that include energy, defense and investment.

During the two-day visit, the UAE president is expected to meet business leaders, including Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Euisun Chung of Hyundai Motor Group and Chey Tae-won of SK Group, according to industry sources.

Yoon made a state visit to the UAE in January 2023, the first such visit by a South Korean leader since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1980.

During the summit, Mohamed announced his country's plan to invest $30 billion in South Korea and signed 13 memorandums of understanding covering energy, arms and climate change, among other sectors. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines