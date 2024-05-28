Seoul shares open lower on tech slump

Most Popular
Seoul shares open lower on tech slumpBy Yonhap
Published : May 28, 2024 - 09:27
South Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday due to losses in tech shares, with investors also waiting for more hints on the future course of US key rates.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 4.82 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,718.17 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Top tech giant Samsung Electronics lost 0.26 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.99 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 0.96 percent, and Samsung SDI fell 1.57 percent.
Naver, which operates the country's top online search engine, slid 0.5 percent. Kakao, which operates the leading messenger app KakaoTalk, retreated 0.98 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,362.3 won against the US dollar, up 1.5 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
