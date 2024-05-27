[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. By the time the manufacturer completed a large order of floor tiles for an office building, new but smaller orders ------- coming in.

(A) had begun

(B) begin

(C) will begin

(D) will be beginning

해석

제조사에서 사무실 건물에 쓸 바닥 타일의 대량 주문을 마쳤을 즈음에, 새로 추가된 보다 적은 주문들이 들어오기 시작했었다.

해설

올바른 시제의 동사 채우기 문제

과거 시점을 나타내는 표현인 ‘by the time + 주어(the manufacturer) + 과거 시제(completed)’가 왔으므로, 주절에는 과거 완료 시제가 와야 한다. 따라서 과거 완료 시제인 (A) had begun이 정답이다.

어휘

manufacturer 제조사, 생산 회사 large order 대량 주문 come in 들어오다, 밀려오다

2. The Internet has made it possible for cooks and food lovers around the world to ------- ingredients that are difficult to obtain locally.

(A) promote

(B) report

(C) extract

(D) access

해석

인터넷은 전 세계의 요리사들과 음식 애호가들이 근처에서 구하기 어려운 재료들을 입수할 수 있도록 해주었다.

해설

동사 어휘 문제

‘인터넷은 근처에서 구하기 어려운 재료들을 입수할 수 있도록 해주었다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘입수하다, 이용하다’라는 뜻의 동사 (D) access가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) promote는 ‘홍보하다’, (B) report는 ‘알리다, 발표하다’, (C) extract는 ‘뽑다, 추출하다’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

food lover 음식 애호가 ingredient 재료, 원료 obtain 얻다, 구하다

locally 근처에, 가까이에

3. The Decor Shop on Second Avenue is frequented by shoppers looking for ------- jewelry and ornaments at reasonable prices.

(A) regular

(B) visionary

(C) distinctive

(D) potential

해석

2번가에 있는 The Decor Shop은 합리적인 가격에 독특한 보석 및 장신구를 찾고 있는 쇼핑객들이 자주 방문한다.

해설

형용사 어휘 문제

‘독특한 보석 및 장신구를 찾고 있는 쇼핑객들이 자주 방문한다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘독특한, 특색 있는’이라는 뜻의 형용사 (C) distinctive가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) regular는 ‘규칙적인, 정기적인’, (B) visionary는 ‘환영의, 가공적인’, (D) potential은 ‘잠재적인, 가능성 있는’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

frequent 자주 방문하다, 자주 다니다 look for ~을 찾다 ornament 장신구, 장식품

reasonable 합리적인, 적정한

정답

(A) / (D) / (C)

