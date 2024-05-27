Massimo De Carlo's new Seoul Studio kicks off second show

Most Popular
Massimo De Carlo's new Seoul Studio kicks off second showBy Park Yuna
Published : May 27, 2024 - 23:22
Italian gallery Massimo De Carlo will show the work of two European artists in the exhibition, “Carsten Holler, Peter Schuyff.” at the newly opened Massimo de Carlo Seoul Studio in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. The exhibition marks the second show since the space opened in late March.
Among the works at the exhibition is German artist Holler’s “Giant Triple Mushroom,” a sculpture consisting of one half of a fly agaric mushroom, with the remaining two quarters representing two other types of mushrooms spliced together. The fly agaric has been a recurring motif for the 62-year-old artist since the beginning of his artistic career, being shown up in many different mediums.
Born in Belgium to German parents and now based in Ghana and Sweden, the artist uses his Ph.D. training in biology in his work as an artist, concentrating particularly on the nature of human relationships.
The gallery’s Seoul studio aims to build rapport with the general public, collectors, curators and artists in Seoul, according to the gallery. The Seoul Studio is the gallery's sixth space after Milan, Paris, London, Beijing and Hong Kong. The gallery’s Hong Kong space moved to Tai Kwun in 2022 from the Pedder Building.
Dutch-American artist Schuyff’s three works in the exhibition maintain the theme of repetition at their core, which is fundamental to the artist’s practice. The three oil paintings on linen “Ten Sticks,” “Journey Three” and “Soft Sixteen(RB)” draw inspiration from knitting, which the artist has considered parallel to his painting practice for the rhythm involved in both of them.
The gallery was co-founded in 1987 by Massimo De Carlo and Italian gallerist Piero Cavellini in Milano. A pharmacist at the time, Carlo worked at the gallery at night after finishing his duty as a pharmacist. The gallery’s headquarters is situated at the historic Casa Corbellini Wassermann building, built 1934-1936 by Italian architect Piero Portaluppi.
The gallery’s second exhibition in Seoul follows its inaugural exhibition, which presented works by Italian artist Massimo Bartolini, whose project “Due qui / To Hear” is featured at the Italian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2024.
The exhibition in Seoul, which opened on May 15, will run through June 29.
