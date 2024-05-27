Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death reaches 36,050

Palestinians search for food among burnt debris in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced people, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Monday. (Reuters-Yonhap)

GAZA STRIP -- The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Sunday that the death toll in the more than seven months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants surpassed 36,000.

At least 36,050 people have been killed in the conflict, including 66 over the past 24 hours, the ministry said, adding that 81,026 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7. (AFP)