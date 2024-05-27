Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [KH Explains] US crackdown on Chinese connected vehicles unsettles Korea

    [KH Explains] US crackdown on Chinese connected vehicles unsettles Korea
  2. 2

    Battle of petitions is latest in Hybe-Ador dispute

    Battle of petitions is latest in Hybe-Ador dispute
  3. 3

    South Korea, China to open channel on security, resume FTA talks

    South Korea, China to open channel on security, resume FTA talks
  4. 4

    N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite before June 4: Kyodo

    N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite before June 4: Kyodo
  5. 5

    [AFRICA FORUM] Korea-Africa forum explores pathways to prosperity

    [AFRICA FORUM] Korea-Africa forum explores pathways to prosperity
  1. 6

    Yoon, Kishida agree on close communication over Naver's Line app row

    Yoon, Kishida agree on close communication over Naver's Line app row
  2. 7

    Star dog trainer faces workplace bullying claims

    Star dog trainer faces workplace bullying claims
  3. 8

    Leaders agree to revive 3-way cooperation, reaffirm security efforts

    Leaders agree to revive 3-way cooperation, reaffirm security efforts
  4. 9

    [Africa Forum] Traditional Korean, African dances celebrate ties

    [Africa Forum] Traditional Korean, African dances celebrate ties
  5. 10

    Financially active women bear fewer children, report finds

    Financially active women bear fewer children, report finds
ssg
소아쌤

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death reaches 36,050

By AFP

Published : May 27, 2024 - 20:13

    • Link copied

Palestinians search for food among burnt debris in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced people, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Monday. (Reuters-Yonhap) Palestinians search for food among burnt debris in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced people, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Monday. (Reuters-Yonhap)

GAZA STRIP -- The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Sunday that the death toll in the more than seven months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants surpassed 36,000.

At least 36,050 people have been killed in the conflict, including 66 over the past 24 hours, the ministry said, adding that 81,026 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7. (AFP)

  • AFP
    AFP
    AFP

  • Articles by AFP

More from Headlines