Yoon calls for boosting trilateral trade, investment

From left: Tokura Masakazu, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, Chey Tae-won, the SK Group chairman who doubles as chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, attend the Korea-Japan-China Business Summit held at the KCCI headquarters in central Seoul on Monday (Yonhap).

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized the importance of promoting regional trade and investment grounded in mutual respect and trust among Korea, Japan and China during a trilateral business summit held in Seoul on Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Premier Li Qiang were present at the meeting, which took place at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry headquarters following their trilateral summit talks -- the first in four years.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of trilateral cooperation between Korea, Japan and China, which began back in 1999," Yoon said during his keynote speech. "The past 25 years have seen the closest and most reciprocal cooperation in the history of our trilateral exchanges, spanning thousands of years."

Yoon emphasized that governments and businesses from the three countries should enhance regional trade and investment based on mutual respect and trust, and jointly tackle global issues like climate change beyond Northeast Asia.

"We must strengthen cooperation for inclusive, shared growth with 'Global South' countries as well." the president added.

The countries referred to as the Global South may vary slightly depending on the context, but the term generally denotes nations in the Group of 77, a coalition of developing countries at the United Nations that includes India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Mexico.

Over 280 business leaders from the three countries attended the event, including SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who doubles as KCCI chairman, Tokura Masakazu, chairman of the Japan Business Federation and Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade. The Korean government was represented by Trade Minister Ahn Deok-geun and Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul. From the presidential office, National Security Office Chief Chang Ho-jin, Senior Secretary for Economic Affairs Park Chun-sup and First Deputy Director of the National Security Office Kim Tae-hyo, were in attendance.

"Today, the economies of the three nations have successfully rebounded from the pandemic's impact, entering a pivotal phase focused on laying the foundations for sustainable prosperity," Chey said in his opening speech.

"In light of this, the business sector has chosen 'economic revitalization and sustainable development' as the forum's theme, engaging in discussions on private-level cooperation across various domains including digital transformation, education revitalization, green initiatives and supply chain collaboration. As part of the economic cooperation framework, a private consultative body centered on economic organizations will be established to ensure the effective and regular operation of business summits." Chey added.

Japan Business Federation Chairman said that the Japanese economy has emerged from roughly 30 years of deflation but now faces the challenge of improving individual productivity amid low birth rates and an aging population, challenges that are similarly being addressed to be solved by the other two countries.

China’s CCPIT Chairman emphasized the growing need for cooperation within the highly effective consultative body formed through exchange of rich history and culture shared among the three countries.

In a joint declaration issued after the ninth Korea-Japan-China Summit on Monday, the three countries agreed to ensure a "global level playing field" in economic cooperation and trade. They committed to fostering a "free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, inclusive and predictable" trade and investment environment. The countries also reaffirmed their commitment to keeping markets open and strengthening supply chain cooperation to prevent disruptions.

The trilateral business summit began in Beijing in 2009, with the most recent seventh event before the pandemic held in China's Chengdu in December 2019. The next trilateral business summit is to be held in Japan.