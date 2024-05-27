LG debuts tumbler washer at Starbucks

LG Electronics said Monday it has launched its new “myCup” tumbler washer, with the first batches being installed at Starbucks stores here.

In partnership with the Ministry of Environment and Starbucks Korea, LG developed the device to increase the use of reusable cups at the nation’s most popular specialty coffee chain.

The “myCup” tumbler washer is based on LG’s Dios dishwasher technology. Customers are required to place their tumbler upside down in the washer, close the door, and start the process through the touchscreen or the myCup application.

The washer offers two modes: a quick 30-second wash and a thorough wash course, both using 65 degrees Celsius hot water for effective cleaning.

LG started testing the washer at select Starbucks stores in late 2022. Under the latest agreement, the washer will be installed at all Starbucks stores nationwide.

LG plans to launch the tumbler washer as a business-to-business subscription service, including product maintenance and carbon reduction tracking, later this year.

"By expanding the use of the myCup, we aim to establish a culture of reusable cup usage and lead various ESG initiatives to protect the environment," said an LG Electronics official.