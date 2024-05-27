LG debuts tumbler washer at Starbucks

Most Popular
-
1
[KH Explains] US crackdown on Chinese connected vehicles unsettles Korea
-
2
Battle of petitions is latest in Hybe-Ador dispute
-
3
South Korea, China to open channel on security, resume FTA talks
-
4
N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite before June 4: Kyodo
-
5
[AFRICA FORUM] Korea-Africa forum explores pathways to prosperity
-
6
Yoon, Kishida agree on close communication over Naver's Line app row
-
7
Star dog trainer faces workplace bullying claims
-
8
[Africa Forum] Traditional Korean, African dances celebrate ties
-
9
Leaders agree to revive 3-way cooperation, reaffirm security efforts
-
10
KRX CEO pledges to turn Korea discount into premium
LG debuts tumbler washer at StarbucksBy Kim Jun-hong
Published : May 27, 2024 - 16:49
LG Electronics said Monday it has launched its new “myCup” tumbler washer, with the first batches being installed at Starbucks stores here.
In partnership with the Ministry of Environment and Starbucks Korea, LG developed the device to increase the use of reusable cups at the nation’s most popular specialty coffee chain.
The “myCup” tumbler washer is based on LG’s Dios dishwasher technology. Customers are required to place their tumbler upside down in the washer, close the door, and start the process through the touchscreen or the myCup application.
The washer offers two modes: a quick 30-second wash and a thorough wash course, both using 65 degrees Celsius hot water for effective cleaning.
LG started testing the washer at select Starbucks stores in late 2022. Under the latest agreement, the washer will be installed at all Starbucks stores nationwide.
LG plans to launch the tumbler washer as a business-to-business subscription service, including product maintenance and carbon reduction tracking, later this year.
"By expanding the use of the myCup, we aim to establish a culture of reusable cup usage and lead various ESG initiatives to protect the environment," said an LG Electronics official.
More from Headlines
-
Leaders agree to revive 3-way cooperation, reaffirm security
-
Korea ushers in new space era with KASA launch
-
S. Korea flies fighters near border over N. Korean spy satellite alarm