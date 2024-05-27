Samsung Biologics to attend 2024 BIO International Convention next week

Samsung Biologics, one of the world’s largest contract and manufacturing organizations, said Monday that it will be participating in the upcoming 2024 BIO International Convention, the biopharmaceutical industry’s largest gathering of the year that kicks off in San Diego next week.

This year, the event titled “Time for Science to Shine,” will be held on June 3-6 in the US, with some 1,500 companies joining from around the world.

Taking part in the event for the 12th consecutive year, Samsung Biologics will install a 139-square-meter exhibition to promote its latest production capacities and hold meetings with partners.

The company aims to elevate its biomanufacturing capacity to 784,000 liters – the highest level globally – by April next year, with the planned completion of its Plant 5 with a production capacity of 180,000 liters.

“Ultimately, Samsung Biologics will secure a combined biomanufacturing capacity of 1.32 million liters by 2032,” a company official said.

The company will also promote the company’s contract development organization services and increase investments in new modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), an emerging new class of targeted cancer therapeutics.

During the four-day event, Samsung Biologics officials will meet with business partners and potential clients to introduce the company’s end-to-end services under the new slogan “Agile. Flexible. Focused on You.”

The company also plans to use the event as an opportunity to boost brand awareness, hanging up over 140 light pole banners on Harbor Drive, the main road connecting San Diego International Airport and San Diego Convention Center, the event venue.