Seoul shares snap 4-day losing streak on bargain hunting

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks jumped over 1 percent Monday to snap their four-day losing streak on bargain hunting amid dashed hopes for an early rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The local currency rose against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index moved up 35.59 points, or 1.32 percent, to close at 2,722.99.

Trade volume was moderate at 546 million shares worth 15.6 trillion won ($11.4 billion), with losers slightly outpacing gainers 442 to 422.

Foreigners sold a net 140 billion won worth of local shares, while institutions bought a net 325 billion won. Individuals shed a net 175 billion won.

Seoul shares had lost ground for four straight sessions after hawkish comments in the latest minutes from the US Federal Open Market Committee's meeting.

Analysts said investors are taking a wait-and-see approach as they find clues for the future path of the US key rates.

"The impact of the FOMC minutes released on Wednesday still lingers," said Kim Dae-joon, a researcher at Korea Investment & Securities, noting that the aftermath may continue to affect the market this week.

Tech shares closed higher, with top tech giant Samsung Electronics moving up 1.71 percent to 77,200 won and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gaining 1.46 percent to 201,500 won.

Machinery firms led the overall gain, with Hanmi Semiconductor, which supplies equipment to global chip giants, including SK hynix and Micron Technology, advancing 3.05 percent to 152,200 won.

Doosan Enerbility also shot up 16.65 percent to 21,300 won on reports that it has participated in a US small modular reactor project.

Battery makers were also among the winners, with LG Energy Solution rising 2.39 percent to 364,500 won and Samsung SDI climbing 3.49 percent to 415,000 won.

The local currency ended at 1,363.80 won against the greenback, up 5.7 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)