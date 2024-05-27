[Photo News] Tumbler washer at Starbucks

Most Popular
[Photo News] Tumbler washer at StarbucksBy Korea Herald
Published : May 27, 2024 - 15:27
LG Electronics said Monday that its “myCup” tumbler washers have been installed at all Starbucks outlets nationwide as part of a partnership with the Ministry of Environment and Starbucks Korea. Based on LG’s Dios dishwasher technology, the tumbler washer offers two modes: a quick 30-second wash and a thorough wash course -- both using 65-degrees-Celsius hot water. (LG Electronics)
