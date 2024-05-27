Innocean invites global execs to Seoul for cultural exchange, synergy

Innocean, the global marketing and communications arm of Hyundai Motor Group, said Monday that it invited a group of foreign executives working at its global operations to attend the Discovery 2024 leadership program held in Seoul last week.

A total of 26 executives from 18 countries, including the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, Australia, India and Thailand, participated in the five-day program that allows them to experience Korean corporate culture and share keen insights.

After five years of pandemic disruptions, the program was resumed this year to mark its 10th anniversary.

Key participants of this year included Jason Sperling, chief creative officer of Innocean US, and Santosh Kumar, chief operating officer of Innocean India. Executives from investment units were also in attendance, including Paul Woolmington, CEO of US media agency Canvas, and David Bridges, CEO of Australian digital production agency Wellcom.

The program kicked off on May 21 with networking sessions, focusing on major global business trends and creative marketing communication. Attendees then toured key Hyundai Motor Group sites, such as the Hyundai Motor Studio and the Asan plant, gaining insights into the company's heritage and circular economy system.

The final day's cultural immersion was a significant component of the program, with participants visiting historical landmarks such as the border village in the Korean between the two Koreas, and Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul.

"Discovery, designed to establish Innocean’s own differentiated global identity, is also positive in terms of boosting the morale of employees who are steadily gaining momentum in overseas markets," Innocean Global CEO William Lee said. "We will often provide opportunities for people from diverse countries and races to understand each other's cultures and emotions, and especially to experience Hyundai Motor Group's heritage and improve their sense of belonging to Innocean."

Meanwhile, marking its 19th anniversary this year, Innocean continues to expand its global footprint, which now operates 26 offices worldwide with over 3,500 employees.