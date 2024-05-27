[Photo News] MoodUp in Paris

Most Popular
[Photo News] MoodUp in ParisBy Korea Herald
Published : May 27, 2024 - 13:25
LG Electronics' MoodUp refrigerators are displayed on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday. For the promotional event, the company transformed 216 meters of the city's famous avenue into an experience zone, allowing over 4,000 visitors to try the new refrigerators with LED doors that change colors. LG plans to launch the MoodUp refrigerators in 15 countries this year. (LG Electronics)
