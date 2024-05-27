Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing mother in broad daylight

Most Popular
Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing mother in broad daylightBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : May 27, 2024 - 11:42
A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after attacking his mother in the street with a knife, police said Monday.
The Incheon District Court on Sunday issued an arrest warrant for the suspect on the ground that he is a flight risk, according to the Incheon Michuhol Police Station.
The suspect is believed to have stabbed his mother, who is in her 60s, at around 11:52 a.m. on Thursday, in the streets of Michuhol-gu, Incheon. Police detectives who were passing by in a car witnessed the crime, and took the suspect into custody.
It was reported that the officials persuaded the suspect to put down the knife. Another passerby provided life-saving emergency medical treatment for the victim.
The suspect is refusing to cooperate in the investigation, refusing to testify on why he committed the crime, police said. The officials are planning to question the victim as soon as she is healthy enough to be interviewed.
