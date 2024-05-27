[Photo News] Fashion show promotes diversity, environmental protection

Most Popular
[Photo News] Fashion show promotes diversity, environmental protectionBy Shin Ji-hye
Published : May 27, 2024 - 11:07
Models and organizers pose for a photograph holding banners with messages supporting diversity and protecting the environment after the 2024 SWG&IWIK ESG Fashion Show, held at Sebitseom cultural space, Banpo Hangang Park in Seoul on Sunday.
The event, organized by local civic group International World In Korea, emphasized social responsibility for diversity and environmental protection alongside the development of the tourism industry, its officials said. (IWIK)
