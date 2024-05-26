Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    US girding for possibility of N. Korea taking most provocative military actions in decade near election: NBC

    US girding for possibility of N. Korea taking most provocative military actions in decade near election: NBC
  2. 2

    [Weekender] 'Blood doesn't make family, love does'

    [Weekender] 'Blood doesn't make family, love does'
  3. 3

    Austin to attend trilateral talks with South Korean, Japanese counterparts in Singapore: Pentagon

    Austin to attend trilateral talks with South Korean, Japanese counterparts in Singapore: Pentagon
  4. 4

    Battle of petitions is latest in Hybe-Ador dispute

    Battle of petitions is latest in Hybe-Ador dispute
  5. 5

    Test finds kids' accessories from AliExpress, Shein to be tainted with toxic chemicals

    Test finds kids' accessories from AliExpress, Shein to be tainted with toxic chemicals
  1. 6

    [KH Explains] US crackdown on Chinese connected vehicles unsettles Korea

    [KH Explains] US crackdown on Chinese connected vehicles unsettles Korea
  2. 7

    [AFRICA FORUM] Korea-Africa forum explores pathways to prosperity

    [AFRICA FORUM] Korea-Africa forum explores pathways to prosperity
  3. 8

    NewJeans' new album sells over 800,000 on release day

    NewJeans' new album sells over 800,000 on release day
  4. 9

    70% of part-timers positive toward robots at businesses

    70% of part-timers positive toward robots at businesses
  5. 10

    S. Korea completes development of L-SAM defense system

    S. Korea completes development of L-SAM defense system
ssg
피터빈트

[Photo News] Samsung chief meets Chinese premier

By Jo He-rim

Published : May 26, 2024 - 22:17

    • Link copied

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong shakes hands with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Shilla Seoul on Sunday. (Samsung Electronics) Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong shakes hands with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Shilla Seoul on Sunday. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong met Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Shilla Seoul on Sunday.

During their meeting, Lee expressed gratitude for the Chinese government's support for Samsung affiliates during the COVID-19 crisis, including exempting them from the lockdown measures.

Saying the cooperation between Samsung and China represented the Korea-China relationship in microcosm, Li encouraged the tech giant to further investment in his country.

Li, traveling to Seoul to attend the Korea-China-Japan summit the next day, met with Lee for the first time in 19 years, after their meeting in Samsung's Suwon and Giheung offices in Korea in 2005.

More from Headlines