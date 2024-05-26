[Photo News] Samsung chief meets Chinese premier

Most Popular
[Photo News] Samsung chief meets Chinese premierBy Jo He-rim
Published : May 26, 2024 - 22:17
Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong met Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Shilla Seoul on Sunday.
During their meeting, Lee expressed gratitude for the Chinese government's support for Samsung affiliates during the COVID-19 crisis, including exempting them from the lockdown measures.
Saying the cooperation between Samsung and China represented the Korea-China relationship in microcosm, Li encouraged the tech giant to further investment in his country.
Li, traveling to Seoul to attend the Korea-China-Japan summit the next day, met with Lee for the first time in 19 years, after their meeting in Samsung's Suwon and Giheung offices in Korea in 2005.
