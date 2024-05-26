[AFRICA FORUM] Korea-Africa summit to open new chapter in ties: AGA dean, Herald president

Most Popular
[AFRICA FORUM] Korea-Africa summit to open new chapter in ties: AGA dean, Herald presidentBy Jung Min-kyung
Published : May 26, 2024 - 16:01
As South Korea and African countries combat threats from existing global economic risks and the climate crisis, the upcoming Korea-Africa Summit will serve as an opportunity to open a new chapter in ties, the dean of the African Group of Ambassadors and the president of the Herald Media Group said Thursday.
“Through the upcoming (first-ever) Korea-Africa Summit (scheduled for June 4-5), the relations between South Korea and Africa will enter a completely new chapter from where it stands now,” Choi Jin-young, president of the Herald Media Group, publisher of The Korea Herald and Herald Business, said in his opening remarks at the Korea-Africa Day 2024 Business Forum.
“The summit will not only bring about a change to how the African governments view Korea, but will bolster Korean business’ and the peoples’ interest and investment in Africa as well,” he added, at the forum co-hosted by the Herald Media Group and the African Group of Ambassadors.
Choi pointed to the global economic risks and the climate crisis as a reason why Korea and Africa must strengthen their partnership.
“Today, the values of peace and human lives are threatened by various types of risks including the economic and climate crises,” Choi explained.
“It is why both sides must cooperate in moving forward with the shared spirit of Ubuntu and walk towards a common dream of future prosperity,” he said, mentioning the Zulu word for the philosophy that means a person is a person through other people.
Carlos Victor Boungou, dean of the African Group of Ambassadors and Ambassador of the Gabonese Republic, echoed Choi and said that the upcoming summit will help both sides “explore new opportunities for collaboration, trade and investment” and lead to mutually beneficial results.
“In the face of global economic challenges that are hampering sustainable economic growth around the world, we hope that the (upcoming summit) will help us consolidate meaningful connections and also drive progress towards shared growth, sustainability and solidarity,” he said.
