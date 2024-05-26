[AFRICA FORUM] Korea-Africa summit to open new chapter in ties: AGA dean, Herald president

Choi Jin-young, president of the Herald Media Group makes an opening speech at the Korea-Africa Day 2024 Business Forum held at the Swiss Grand Hotel in Seoul on Thursday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

As South Korea and African countries combat threats from existing global economic risks and the climate crisis, the upcoming Korea-Africa Summit will serve as an opportunity to open a new chapter in ties, the dean of the African Group of Ambassadors and the president of the Herald Media Group said Thursday.

“Through the upcoming (first-ever) Korea-Africa Summit (scheduled for June 4-5), the relations between South Korea and Africa will enter a completely new chapter from where it stands now,” Choi Jin-young, president of the Herald Media Group, publisher of The Korea Herald and Herald Business, said in his opening remarks at the Korea-Africa Day 2024 Business Forum.

“The summit will not only bring about a change to how the African governments view Korea, but will bolster Korean business’ and the peoples’ interest and investment in Africa as well,” he added, at the forum co-hosted by the Herald Media Group and the African Group of Ambassadors.