LG Energy Solution hosts recruitment event in New York

LG Energy Solution CEO Kim Dong-myung (center) talks with participating students at the Battery Tech Conference in New York on Saturday. (LG Energy Solution)

LG Energy Solution said Sunday that its top executives traveled to the US last week to host a global talent recruitment event as part of the battery maker’s ongoing efforts to lure tech talents around the world.

The Battery Tech Conference (BTC) is the company’s unique global recruitment event aimed at recruiting quality workers in research and development and promoting its vision for growth.

Following last year’s event held in San Francisco, the event headed to New York this year to invite some 40 master’s and doctoral candidates from top-ranked schools in the US, including MIT, Princeton, Cornell and Argonne National Laboratory.

LG Energy Solution CEO Kim Dong-myung, a materials engineer who served in diverse positions, including R&D, product planning, production and sales, also joined the event to share his career journey.

"The battery market is just at the beginning of its growth. Joining LG Energy Solution will provide endless opportunities for advancement," Kim stated.

He highlighted the company’s flexible corporate culture and competitiveness as one of the biggest battery makers globally.

Other executives from various business divisions from battery and materials development to artificial intelligence and big data also presented the company’s growth direction and strategies.

The event features research presentations by attending students and on-site job interviews were also conducted.

“Active participation of students this year reflects keen interest in the battery industry and LG Energy Solution. Since talent is key to leading the industry’s future, we will continue to make various efforts to secure top global talent,” a company official said.