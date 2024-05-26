Yoon shares kimchi stew with reporters

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right, front) hands out a Kimchi Jjigae bowl to a reporter at the front lawn of the presidential office in Seoul on Friday. (Presidential Office)

President Yoon Suk Yeol hosted an official dinner with reporters covering his office for the first time on Friday, serving kimchi stew by himself, at an event held in an apparent effort to mend ties with the media.

"As soon as I took office, I promised to invite you to a dinner with gyeran mari and kimchi jjigae, as seen in a TV show 'All the Butlers' as a presidential candidate, and I haven't been able to in the past two years," Yoon told some 200 reporters who attended the dinner Friday.

Yoon handed out bowls of kimchi stew to reporters and made the Korean-style rolled omelet by himself.

Following this, some reporters took turns expressing their wishes to Yoon.