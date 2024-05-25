BTS leader RM's new song "Lost!" tops iTunes charts in 73 countries

"Lost!," a new song by RM, the leader of K-pop superband BTS, has debuted atop iTunes Top Songs charts in 73 countries around the world, his agency said Saturday.

The title song of his second solo album, titled "Right Place, Wrong Person," topped the iTunes charts in Italy, France, Japan and Mexico.

On Friday, RM dropped his first solo album since "Indigo," his first official solo album, in December 2022.

Including the main track, "Lost!," the album has a total of 11 tracks, with "Nuts," "Out of Love," "Domodachi," "?" and "Come Back to Me" among the B-side tracks. RM wrote all the tracks.

He delved deeper into the subject in "Lost!" by exploring how people become lost, unable to find the right answers due to their conflicting emotions.

Still, the song conveys a hopeful message that "even though we may be lost, being with the friends we have now might be OK," according to the agency.

Although currently serving in the South Korean Army, RM managed to film music videos for nearly half of the album's tracks before his enlistment in December. (Yonhap)