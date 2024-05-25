Home

S. Korea completes development of L-SAM defense system

By Yonhap

Published : May 25, 2024 - 10:37

South Korea's homegrown long-range surface-air-to-air missile, better known as the L-SAM interceptor (Agency for Defense Development)

South Korea has completed development of the homegrown Long-range Surface-to-Air Missile (L-SAM) system, the state arms procurement agency said Saturday, marking a major step in efforts to bolster the military's air defense capabilities.

The L-SAM, which is designed to shoot down incoming targets at altitudes of 50-60 kilometers, was recently assessed as combat-suitable as it met the military's technical requirements, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

With the completion of its development, the L-SAM is expected to begin production next year and be deployed for operations by 2028.

Once deployed, the L-SAM is expected to play a key role in the country's multilayered missile shield, called the Korea Air and Missile Defense.

The military currently operates the homegrown Medium-range Surface-to-Air Missile system and the US Patriot Advanced Capability-3 system to intercept incoming missiles at lower altitudes than the L-SAM.

For targets at higher altitudes, the country has so far relied on the US Forces Korea's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system that can defend against upper-tier threats at altitudes of 40-150 km.

The military is currently developing a Block-II version of the L-SAM designed to intercept targets at altitudes higher than the current one. (Yonhap)

