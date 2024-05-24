Subway operator's mix-up forces all passengers to get out at wrong stop

Most Popular
-
1
[H.eco Forum] H.eco Forum calls for transition to clean, carbon-free energy
-
2
‘Gimflation’ in S. Korea as dried seaweed prices grow on rising global demand
-
3
S. Korea's gender pay gap worst in OECD
-
4
Yoon to resume diplomatic activity via 3-way summit with Japan, China
-
5
[Herald Interview] Korean adoptees embark on journeys to find roots
-
6
[Bridge to Africa] Africa-Korea partnership: Why it matters for future
-
7
South Korea unveils W26tr support program for chip industry
-
8
SM, YG Entertainment’s K-pop groups benefit from troubles at Hybe
-
9
S. Korea to hold rotating presidency of UN Security Council next month
-
10
Revote on Marine probe bill to be held next week
Subway operator's mix-up forces all passengers to get out at wrong stopBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : May 24, 2024 - 11:41
A Seoul Metro operator recently made all passengers exit the train at the wrong station, mistaking it for its final destination, Seoul Metro said Friday.
The operator of subway train No. 6221 of Line No.6 stopped at the Sangwolgok Station at around 6:23 p.m. on Wednesday and notified all passengers to vacate the train, according to the main operator of the greater Seoul's transit system. The passengers were told the train was not bound for Sinnae Station in Jungrang-gu, the last station on the northern end of Line No.6.
But the train in question was actually bound for Bonghwasan Station, which was five stops away and just one stop before Sinnae Station. Confused by the mix-up, some passengers failed to get out of the train on time and were stuck on the train for a short time.
The state-run Seoul Metro said the operator had been confused because the platforms of the Sangwolgok and Bonghwasan stations looked similar. It said the operator in question would be temporarily removed from duty and given further training.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea to hold rotating presidency of UN Security Council next month
-
Govt. to reduce tariffs on fresh food imports to curb inflation
-
Ruling party calls for bipartisanship